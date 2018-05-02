DAVID COVERDALE On DEEP PURPLE's Induction To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - "None Of Us Would Have Been Standing On That Stage Without RITCHIE BLACKMORE's Contribution"; Video
May 2, 2018, 34 minutes ago
On April 30th, Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Foreigner's Mick Jones were in New York City to promote the upcoming Juke Box Heroes US Tour. They thus delivered an interview with Celebrity Page. Watch below:
North American dates for Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour with special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham are listed below.
June
15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July
3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
29 - Murphy, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August
1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater