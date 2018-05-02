DAVID COVERDALE On DEEP PURPLE's Induction To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - "None Of Us Would Have Been Standing On That Stage Without RITCHIE BLACKMORE's Contribution"; Video

On April 30th, Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Foreigner's Mick Jones were in New York City to promote the upcoming Juke Box Heroes US Tour. They thus delivered an interview with Celebrity Page. Watch below:

North American dates for Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour with special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham are listed below.

June

15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July

3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

29 - Murphy, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August

1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater