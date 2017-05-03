DAVID COVERDALE On WHITESNAKE ’87 Era - Three Million Dollars In Debt Then “Things Just Went Nuts”

North American syndicated rock radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 30th anniversary of one of the best-selling hard rock albums in history, Whitesnake ’87.

After eight studio albums in 10 years Whitesnake had managed to keep hard rock relevant, in an ever-changing ‘80s rock market in the UK, while America had yet to fully embrace the band. Bandleader, singer, songwriter David Coverdale was sidelined with a potentially career-ending chronic sinus infection midway through this project. Coverdale reveals to In The Studio producer and host Redbeard just how serious his health scare was.





David Coverdale: “He (the doctor) put a small flashlight into my mouth... and said, ‘This is the worst sinus infection I’ve ever seen, I’m surprised you could even talk’. I came back and prepared for surgery and a 50% chance I would never be able to perform again.”

Three million dollars in debt and having just recovered from throat surgery, Coverdale put it all on the line.

Coverdale dos: “We shot three videos in two weeks, “Still Of The Night”, “Here I Go Again”, “Is This Love” and things just went nuts.”

