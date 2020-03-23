DAVID COVERDALE To Undergo Hernia Surgery, All WHITESNAKE Tours Cancelled - "Hopefully We Will Meet Again Along The Road"
Whitesnake frontman, David Coverdale, took to social media this morning (March 23) to announce the following tour cancellation news:
"Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020.
"All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.
"At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in Whitesnake & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe & Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity.
"Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road."
