DAVID DRAIMAN Of DISTURBED To Host iHeartRadio Icons With OZZY OSBOURNE; Live Stream Tonight

This evening, Monday, February 24 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, Disturbed frontman David Draiman will host iHeartRadio's Icons event, celebrating the release of Ozzy Osbourne's new album Ordinary Man,

Fans can listen and tune in free for a video stream of the exclusive question-and-answer session with Ozzy and David via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel, or the player below.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

