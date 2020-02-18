DAVID ELLEFSON And Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS POLAND Teaming Up For Australian Live Dates In May

February 18, 2020, an hour ago

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and former bandmate / guitarist Chris Poland have announced they will hit the road together for the first time in 37 years performing shows in Australia. Dates are as follows:

On September 5th, 2019 Ellefson brought his Sleeping Giants solo tour to Fullerton, CA. He was joined on stage by Poland for "The Conjuring" and "Peace Sells". Fan-filmed video is available below.



