DAVID ELLEFSON - "In A Lot Of Ways, JUDAS PRIEST And MEGADETH Have Walked A Very Similar Path"

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson spoke with Metal Underground prior to his November 3rd show in Wolverhampton, UK, which included a set with former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), K.K. Downing (guitars) and Les Binks. During the chat he offered his thoughts on Judas Priest as an influence.

Ellefson: "It's funny how Judas Priest and Megadeth are so similar in so many ways. Obviously, a lot of what we learned, we learned from Judas Priest. Yet, as K.K. talked about in his book, by the time they did Painkiller they were very aware of this thrash metal genre, which is us coming up behind them. I think it kicked them in the pants and got them to dig deep and come up with records like Painkiller, and even the couple of records when Ripper was in the band. There's some pretty deep, pretty intricate stuff; very different Judas Priest in that era. I can relate to that. Megadeth has done the same thing. We've had to reinvent and dig deep and to reinvent ourselves throughout the 36 years we've been a band. In a lot of ways, Judas Priest and Megadeth have walked a very similar path. I think those are things that probably bond me and K.K. as kind of brothers in arms as professional musicians."

Ellefson launched his European solo tour, featuring a full band playing songs from his recent solo release Sleeping Giants and other metal classics, on November 3 in Wolverhampton with a live one-off show at K.K.’s Steel Mill. The show featured a full band set from Ellefson’s Sleeping Giants band, followed by a full-length set of Priest Classics with former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, and former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens.

In addition to the previously posted clip of the guys performing "Before The Dawn", Downing has now released more footage, shot by Jari Asell, for performances of "Riding On The Wind", "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" and "Living After Midnight". Watch all clips below:

The setlist was as follows:

"Riding On The Wind"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Clown)"

"Hell Is Home"

"Running Wild"

"Beyond The Realms of Death"

"Exciter"

"Metal Gods"

"Burn In Hell"

"Before The Dawn"

"Between The Hammer And The Anvil"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Encore:

"Take On The World" (with Thom Hazaert)

"Breaking The Law" (with Thom Hazaert)

Fan-filmed video: