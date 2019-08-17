DAVID ELLEFSON Jams On Stage With Former MEGADETH Drummer CHUCK BEHLER For The First Time In Over 30 Years (Video)

On August 16th, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson reunited with former Megadeth drummer Chuck Behler at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan during a stop on his Basstory tour. Behler was with the band during the So Far, So Good… So What! era (1987 - 1989) and jammed with Ellefson on stage. It was their first time in stage together in over 30 years. Check out video and Ellefson's Instagram post below.