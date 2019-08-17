DAVID ELLEFSON Jams On Stage With Former MEGADETH Drummer CHUCK BEHLER For The First Time In Over 30 Years (Video)
August 17, 2019, 19 minutes ago
On August 16th, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson reunited with former Megadeth drummer Chuck Behler at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan during a stop on his Basstory tour. Behler was with the band during the So Far, So Good… So What! era (1987 - 1989) and jammed with Ellefson on stage. It was their first time in stage together in over 30 years. Check out video and Ellefson's Instagram post below.
What an incredible joy to reconnect with drummer Chuck Behler last night and jam some classic SFSGSW songs together. We have such a storied history at The Token Lounge in Detroit (including waiting in our RV outside the venue to go onstage back in 1986 so we could see the “Peace Sells...” video make its premier on MTVs “Headbangers Ball”!) and last night was yet another chapter come to life from “More Life With Deth”. Detroit we can’t thank you enough for another memorable night in your amazing rock n roll city!! #chuckbehler #sleepinggiants #morelifewithdeth #thetokenlounge