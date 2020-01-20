DAVID ELLEFSON On MEGADETH's Return To The Stage After DAVE MUSTAINE's Cancer Diagnosis - "We Are Blessed"

Earlier tonight (Monday, January 20) in Helsinki, Finland at Hartwell Arena, Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch. The show was the band's first live date since frontman Dave Mustaine entered cancer treatment in May 2019.

Bassist David Ellefson has since checked in with the following update:

"Tonight's tour kick off show in Helsinki (was) one filled with overwhelming gratitude from the four of us for the return of Dave's health, and the privilege for us to perform for you again. The reality and weight of what hung in the balance during Dave's cancer treatments these last months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in each song we performed on that stage. Life is a gift & our health is precious. Thank you for all the prayers and support to Dave and the @megadeth camp these past months....they surely worked! We are blessed to celebrate this new decade on a sold out tour across Europe! Hope to see you there. Godspeed...."

Megadeth's setlist, and some fan-filmed video, can be seen below.

"Hangar 18"

"Wake Up Dead"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Dawn Patrol"

"Trust"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"She-Wolf"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Upcoming tour dates are as listed:

January

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

28 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena