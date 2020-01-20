DAVID ELLEFSON On MEGADETH's Return To The Stage After DAVE MUSTAINE's Cancer Diagnosis - "We Are Blessed"
January 20, 2020, an hour ago
Earlier tonight (Monday, January 20) in Helsinki, Finland at Hartwell Arena, Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch. The show was the band's first live date since frontman Dave Mustaine entered cancer treatment in May 2019.
Bassist David Ellefson has since checked in with the following update:
"Tonight's tour kick off show in Helsinki (was) one filled with overwhelming gratitude from the four of us for the return of Dave's health, and the privilege for us to perform for you again. The reality and weight of what hung in the balance during Dave's cancer treatments these last months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in each song we performed on that stage. Life is a gift & our health is precious. Thank you for all the prayers and support to Dave and the @megadeth camp these past months....they surely worked! We are blessed to celebrate this new decade on a sold out tour across Europe! Hope to see you there. Godspeed...."
Megadeth's setlist, and some fan-filmed video, can be seen below.
"Hangar 18"
"Wake Up Dead"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Dawn Patrol"
"Trust"
"A Tout Le Monde"
"She-Wolf"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Peace Sells"
Encore:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Upcoming tour dates are as listed:
January
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
28 - Paris, France - Zenith
30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
February
3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena