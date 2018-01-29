DAVID ELLEFSON On Next MEGADETH Album - "We Want To Take Our Time And Really Make A Great Record"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice spoke to Megadeth bassist/EMP Label Group CEO David Ellefson at this years NAMM show on January 26th at the EMP Label Group booth.

Ellefson spoke about his branded coffee and wine lines, Megadeth’s 35 year anniversary celebrations, his faith and what stage Megadeth is at in regards to writing their next album. Watch the interview below.

When asked what stage Megadeth is in for new album, Ellefson states: "It’s just getting started. I’m thinking it’s going to be next year, 2019, before we really get anything out but we are working on the album this year, that’s the goal in the midst of the 35 year anniversary of Megadeth. We want to take our time and really make a great record. We took our time with Dystopia and that diligence paid off.”

Megadeth will celebrate the band’s 35th Anniversary all year long, with special releases, exclusive merch items, and one-of-a-kind events and opportunities for fans worldwide. Dave Mustaine will also celebrate the band’s anniversary on his weekly radio show.

“When I started Megadeth, I didn’t imagine myself living for 35 years, let alone my band reaching this incredible milestone,” says Dave Mustaine. “Thanks to almost everyone I’ve met, worked, and played with these last three and a half decades.”

Kicking off the celebration, Megadeth's new music video for “Lying In State” has been launched on Megadeth.com exclusively for Megadeth Cyber Army members. Megadeth is offering discounted Premium Cyber Army membership through January 31st at 11:59 PM, PST. In Megadeth's web store, all Dystopia items are specially priced for two weeks.

Throughout the year, Dave Mustaine will also celebrate the band’s anniversary on his weekly Gimme Radio show, The Dave Mustaine Show, which premieres each Thursday at 12 PM, PST/ 3 PM, EST, with exclusive giveaways, contests, and behind-the-scenes stories about his career and Megadeth. Fans can tune in and communicate directly with Dave in the Gimme Live chat feed at gimmeradio.com or via the Gimme Radio app.

One of the original “Big Four,” Megadeth burst onto the scene 35 years ago and virtually invented a genre with their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!. Megadeth has sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including 12 Grammy nominations and one win, and scoring five consecutive platinum albums - including 1992’s two-million-selling Countdown To Extinction.

Megadeth’s latest album, 2016’s Dystopia, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and drew international acclaim from critics and fans. It was featured in several Best Albums lists from leading music magazines. The album’s blistering title track also earned Megadeth the year’s Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.