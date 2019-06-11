DAVID ELLEFSON On The Importance Of Dystopia – “That Album Was Critical To Reframing The Origins Of MEGADETH”

In a new video uploaded by Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro, the axman and his bandmate David Ellefson discuss his book My Life With Deth 2, how Loureiro joined the band, and other topics, including the importance of their last album, Dystopia.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Youthanasia, Megadeth will be performing a special Halloween night show at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado on October 31st, when they will play the album live in its entirety. Tickets are on sale now.

Youthanasia is the sixth studio album by Megadeth. Originally released on November 1st 1994 through Capitol Records, peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, Youthanasia has since been certified Platinum for shipping one million copies in The United States, and 100,000 copies in Canada.

Produced by Max Norman - who was also at the helm for Countdown To Extinction in 1992 - Youthanasia spawned videos for "Train Of Consequences" and "A Tout Le Monde".