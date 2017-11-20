DAVID ELLEFSON Performs Acoustic Version Of MEGADETH's "Symphony Of Destruction" With RON KEEL BAND; Video Streaming

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson returned to his hometown of Jackson, MN on Saturday, November 18th for a special end of the year / birthday celebration at Kat’s Hog Heaven, the newest Ellefson Coffee Co retail location. Located at 608 2nd St, Kat’s is the pride of Jackson, serving a full BBQ dining menu, and now serving, and a retail outlet for Ellefson Coffee Co. coffee and merchandise.

Also appearing was legendary rocker Ron Keel, who with his Ron Keel Band has signed a deal with EMP Outlaw, the new Southern Rock / Outlaw Country imprint of Ellefson’s EMP Label Group.

Below you can watch Ellefson join the Ron Keel Band for an acoustic rendition of Megadeth's "Symphony Of Destruction", originally featured on the 1992 album, Countdown To Extinction.