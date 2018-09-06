DAVID ELLEFSON Reflects On Life Without MEGADETH From 2002 - 2010 - "That Really Taught Me How To Grow Up"

Megadeth bassist, author, entrepreneur, and metal icon David Ellefson recebtly sat down with The Rock Pit to discuss the new Metal Allegiance album, Volume II – Power Drunk Majesty, and reflected on his time away from Megadeth when frontman Dave Mustaine chose to disband in 2002. Following is an excerpt.

Ellefson: "There’s a period when I wasn’t in Megadeth; 2002 the band ended, it was gone, it was over and talk about a freak out! At that point my whole life, my identity, my income, who people knew me as was as the guy in Megadeth and when that ended, I’m not going to lie, I freaked out like, ‘Woah what the hell!’ Yet fortunately I was sober, I had a sober lifestyle, I had friends, I had a sort of design for living that I knew I could rely on that would get through that.

It was interesting because in that period from 2002 until 2010 was a period of my life that really taught me how to grow up, and I was in my mid-30’s so I mean growing up like learning how to be a man on my own two feet away from the reliance of the cocoon of being in a big rock band with managers and accountants and handlers and all the people that sort of buffer you from the realities of life. I went to college, I took a consulting position with Peavey Electronics, I really got networked into the music business on a much bigger level than just being the bass player. I started to perform with other groups, I put records and bands together myself and I really thoroughly enjoyed it. I mean that was probably some of my most fun years as an adult and in fact just today, I had the same thought that I’m so thankful that my life is about being so much more than just being a bass player because I’ve seen people that have been in groups for long periods of time and I feel bad for them because it’s almost like success can almost be like golden handcuffs. As much as it comforts and the adoration and the fan worry and all that is fun, it can also limit how you are able to really evolve and grow as a human and I found that sometimes the more difficult periods of my life have actually helped me grow the most, more than when the wind was falling my way."

Read the complete interview here.

Ellefson, in association with Hexagon Booking, has announced a string of European dates for his Basstory tour, a series of limited and exclusive "Storytellers" dates, starting September 21st in Portland, Oregon.

Dubbed Basstory: An Intimate Evening Of Riffs And Repartee With David Ellefson, the show combines solo bass performance with David’s celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of rock n' roll.

Basstory will also include special VIP meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Says Ellefson, “I have always done clinics, and a few years ago did an amazing spoken word tour in Australia to support my book My Life With ‘Deth, and have always welcomed the opportunity to be able to meet and connect with fans on a more intimate level. These important parts of my professional life converged to create Basstory. Not only will fans get to hear some of their favourite bass riffs, but the stories behind them. It’s not often I get to get into small, intimate Rock clubs, the way this all started, and I’m excited for fans to get to experience this show.”

European dates:

October

15 - BIMM - Bristol, UK *

16 - ACM - Guildford, UK *

17 - Rockhal-Esch Sur - Alzette, Luxembourg

18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Le Relais des artistes-Les - Bioux, Switzerland (Reservations via email valprod.management@gmail.com)

22 - Riff Megastore - Warsaw, Poland

23 - Private Club - Berlin, Germany *

* Private events. No public ticketing available.

More dates coming soon.

Basstory US dates are listed below.

Dates:

September

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

21 - Spokane Valley, WA - The Roadhouse

22 - Fife, WA - Louie G's

28 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

29 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

October

4 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House*

5 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20 Outhouse*

6 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center*

7 - Mankato, MN - What’s Up Lounge*

* with Green Death and Wrath

Basstory is also the launching pad for Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert, to announce the formation of their new booking agency, ETA - Ellefson Touring Agency, with veteran agent Keith Rowley personally booking the trek.