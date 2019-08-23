DAVID ELLEFSON Releases “Sleeping Giants” Video Featuring RUN DMC’s DARRYL “DMC” MCDANIELS

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has released a video for “Sleeping Giants”, the title track from his debut solo release Sleeping Giants, in stores now via Combat Records. Sleeping Giants is a companion release to his new memoir More Life With Deth, in stores now via Jawbone Press.

The track, features lead vocals by Ellefson’s partner, and More Life With Deth co-author, Thom Hazaert, and legendary hip-hop MC Daryl “DMC” McDaniels, plus guest appearances by Steve Conley (Flotsam and Jetsam), Ethan Brosh, Bumblefoot, and Ilias Papadakis (Memorain).

Says Hazaert, “David had all these great instrumental songs laying around, and Sleeping Giants was one of them. He suggested I write and record some vocals parts for them, so I called up DMC and asked if he’d want to collaborate with us on a track, and we got to work. I’ve always loved off the wall metal/hip-hop collaborations, Judgement Night etc. And I think ‘Giants’ definitely draws from that. The song and video both ended up with a really cool aggressive, old-school New York hardcore/hip-hop. feel. It my book, it doesn’t get any more legendary than Run DMC. And this was definitely one for the history books.”

Ellefson adds, “It was truly an honor to collaborate with DMC, and I think the track came out great. When Thom said DMC wanted to do a collaboration with us, I instantly thought of ‘Sleeping Giants’. And when he came out to Revolution in Amityville to perform with us, and shoot the video, it was an awesome energy. I think everyone there got a show they won’t ever forget.”

Released in North America on July 19th, and debuting on 12 Billboard sales charts, Sleeping Giants will be released in Europe in November, as Ellefson and Hazaert cross the pond for a string of European shows and signings on their Sleeping Giants/More Life With Deth tour.

Shot on location in Amityville, NY, Phoenix, AZ, and The Salton Sea in California, the video, directed by Melody Myers and Thom Hazaert, and filmed and edited by Melody Myers/Designed by Melody (Altitudes and Attitude, Escape The Fate), can be viewed below: