DAVID ELLEFSON's Ellefson Coffee Co. Announces Winter NAMM Plans, Signature Artist Roasts With SKID ROW, MICHAEL WILTON, AUTOGRAPH

Ellefson Coffee Co., the premium coffee brand of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, has announced they will be exhibiting at Winter NAMM, January 25th - 28th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, in Hall D, booth 3905, along with Ellefson’s EMP Label Group, including Combat Records, EMP Underground, EMP Outlaw and THC Music, and will debut new Signature Artist Roasts with Skid Row, Queensrÿche's Michael Wilton, and Autograph.

Ellefson will appear at the booth all weekend as well as meet and greets with ECC/EMP artists and partners including Doyle, Metal Allegiance (Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi), Daeg Faerch (Rob Zombie's Halloween, Odin, DC4 (Jeff Duncan of Armored Saint, and Rowan Robertson-ex-Dio), Co-Op, Symbolic, Marc Rizzo (Soufly/Cavalera Conspiracy), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Chronus, and more.

EMP Label Group/Ellefson Coffee Co NAMM Meet And Greet Schedule (Hall D, Booth 3905)

Thursday

10 AM - Morning Coffee With David Ellefson

3 PM - Symbolic

Friday

12 Noon - Doyle

1 PM - DC4 - Shawn Duncan, Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), Rowan Robertson (Ex-Dio)

2 PM - Co-Op

2:30 PM - Dirk Verbeuren - Megadeth

3:30 PM - Metal Allegiance - David Ellefson, Mike Portnoy, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi

4:30 PM - Marc Rizzo - Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy

Saturday

10 AM - Morning Coffee With David Ellefson

12 Noon - Daeg Faerch

1 PM - Metal Sanaz

2 PM - Odin - Jeff Duncan, Shawn Duncan, Aaron Samson

3 PM - Daeg Faerch/Chronus

4 PM - Metal Sanaz

Sunday

12 PM - David Ellefson

1 PM - Metal Sanaz

ECC has also announced the launch of a line of artist signature roast coffees, Skid Row - Slave To The Grind, an arabica dark roast, Autograph - Get Off Your Ass, a medium Italian roast, and a collaboration with Queensrÿche's Michael Wilton, who reboots his French Roast Whip's Pacific Blend.

Says Ellefson, “As we grow and expand with Ellefson Coffee, I come across more and more of my friends in the business who love coffee as much as I do, and we had the idea to partner up with some of them for the Signature Artist Roasts. My partner Thom (Hazaert) ran into Michael Wilton at a festival in Minnesota, they chatted about coffee for a bit, Michael had done a line of his own coffees in 2012, and the rest is history. He came home, called me, and we hatched the idea of the Signature Artist Roasts.

The first three we are launching are all great, legendary artists, and guys I’ve known, and liked, for a long time, and we loved the idea of further entrenching ourselves at the crossroads of Metal and Coffee. We put a lot of time and care into our all of our coffees, and the Signature Artist Roasts are no exception. Carefully selected premium roasts, chosen by the artists, with killer artwork and packaging."

Says Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan, “We all drink a lot of coffee in the band, and it just seemed so perfect when ECC approached us with the idea, and we were like, “well yeah, why not”. And the whole name of it “Slave To The Grind”, it was just perfect.”

Queensryche guitarist Michael “Whip” Wilton sheds some light on his history, and love, for coffee. “5 or 6 years ago I had some promotional people that wanted to do a coffee, and we did Whips Pacific Blend. It went well for a while. I’m from Seattle, people in the Northwest are coffee connoisseurs - there’s baristas, roasters, everything up here. And because of the rain everyone up here drinks coffee. And, like Dave, we travel the World, we test different coffees. Not saying I’m a connoisseur, but I know what I like. It’s a French Roast, so it’s not too dark. It’s a good blend.”

Autograph’s Steve Lynch says, “Autograph loves to get up and get the day going with a great cup of coffee. Whether we're on tour, in the studio or just taking care of business, it's what we look forward to.”

Adds vocalist Simon Daniels, “The moment I wake up coffee is on my mind. Besides giving me the immediate feeling of connecting with nature, it's truly the first thing I look forward to. "Get Off Your Ass”, the name speaks for itself. It's the title track of our new album and nothing could make a better statement.”

Ellefson Coffee Co launched in 2016, with their original flagship Brazilian blend Roast In Peace, and now boasts a line of offerings including Kenya Thrash, Rock 'N' Rose, and Urban Legend and is available both online, and at retailers across the US.