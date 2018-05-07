DAVID ELLEFSON Shows Off His MEGADETH Collectibles; Video

In this new video, bassist David Ellefson shows off some Megadeth rare finds he's collected over the past 35 years:

During a visit with The New And Improved Super Retro Throwback Reviews: The Audio Files podcast, Ellefson was asked if there was any interest for more Big 4 shows with Slayer, Anthrax, and Metallica.

"Metallica are the ones who run the show, so, obviously, we're very thankful they even considered it the first time," Ellefson said. "Obviously, they're a very big band, and we're proud of 'em in our genre, because they sit up there in the echelons of U2 and The Rolling Stones, I mean, the biggest of the big, and it's so cool that a thrash metal band would be sitting up in that ivory tower, if you will.

"Look, if they ever wanted to do it again, of course, we would be happy," he continued. "But now we have another issue, which is Slayer is calling it a day. They've announced their farewell; I don't know when that's gonna end exactly. So I'm certainly glad we captured it when we did, because when Metallica put that offer out to all of us to get together and do that, that really solidified all of us… they pulled us up to their level, which was really cool. That's kind of the ultimate kind of servanthood mentality, they came down to where we are and lifted us up to where they are.

In live news, Megadeth's next show is June 5th at Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. To view their complete tour itinerary, click here.