DAVID ELLEFSON Talks Favourite MEGADETH Bass Riffs - "'Go To Hell'... I Love That; I Play It In The Jam Room All The Time"

Denmark's Metal A Day recently spoke with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson about the evolution of the band, on cleaning up and getting sober, the bass riff he's most proud of, and more.

Ellefson: "I always liked 'Dawn Patrol', just because it's something I came up with, but another one I like is 'Go To Hell'... I love that. I play it in the jam room all the time. There's other ones like 'Ashes In Your Mouth', '99 Ways To Die', even 'Angry Again'. The bass kind of just plays the guitar parts, but it's just a really cool movement, and then puts a nice kind of floor under it, just riding the part. Those are some of my favorites... and 'Five Magics' probably being my all-time favorite."

The inaugural Megacruise will be invading the West Coast in the fall of 2019. Join your cruise host, Megadeth, as you depart from Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, for five days and nights of heavy metal decadence and debauchery. Watch a new video trailer below:

Don’t miss your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail with amazing artists and experience kick-ass concerts, events and much more. While aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jewel, you will visit two cool ports; San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico. With two full days at sea this will be metal lover's dream come true with wall-to-wall music and activities with Megadeth and a few of their friends.

Bands currently confirmed to perform on the cruise include: Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more to be announced.

