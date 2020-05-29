DAVID ELLEFSON Talks MEGADETH's Early Days - "The Band Was Conceptualized Before There Were Even All The Band Members And All The Songs Were Written"

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is featured on Episode 1 of the The HardRockCore Podcast. He discusses his Youth Music Foundation School's Out Initiative, giving back, the Post Malone cover he just released with his solo band Ellefson, as well as his upbringing, Megadeth's early years, and more.

Ellefson: "I remember when we were first sitting down in our apartments on Sycamore Avenue in Hollywood, and we were sitting there just sort of vision casting what Megadeth was gonna be; what kind of guitars we were gonna play, what kind of shoes we were gonna wear, what's the stage gonna look like, the songs. The band was conceptualized before there were even all the members of the band and all the songs were written. It was really kind of a cool way to do it."

The summer leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames is being rescheduled for 2021.

An recent update from Megadeth reads: “As soon as the new dates are finalized, we’ll share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit Livenation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund.”

No announcement has been made regarding the fall leg of the tour, but updates will be shared as the band’s receive it.