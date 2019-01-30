DAVID GILMOUR Auctioning Over 120 Guitars - "Many Have Given Me A Tune, So A Lot Of Them Have Earned Their Keep," Says PINK FLOYD Legend; Video
This June, Christie's New York will auction more than 120 of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour's guitars in aid of charitable causes. The personal collection includes the iconic Fender Stratocaster played on The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.
Says Gilmour: "Many of the guitars in this sale are guitars that have given me a tune, so a lot of them have earned their keep, you might say."
A tour of the collection will launch in London in March. Watch the video below, and find out more at christies.com/davidgilmour.