DAVID GILMOUR Discusses His Custom Blue 1957 Fender Stratocaster - "It's Just A Really, Really Lovely Guitar"; Audio

This week, more than 120 of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour's guitars will be auctioned by Christie's in New York, in aid of charitable causes. In the clip below, Gilmour talks about his custom blue 1957 Fender Stratocaster, which is Lot 50 in the upcoming auction.

Find out more about the auction here. On view in New York June 14 - 19. Auction at Christie's New York on June 20.

Ahead of the David Gilmour guitars charity auction with Christie's in NYC on June 20, David is releasing three podcasts featuring conversations with Matt Everitt about the guitars.

In Episode #2: Acoustic Guitars, David talks about and plays the twelve and six string Martin acoustic guitars that he wrote and recorded the classic ‘Wish You Were Here’ on and how yet again he was the victim of an opportunistic guitar thief.

In Episode #1: The Black Strat, David tells of the theft of Pink Floyd’s equipment in New Orleans in 1970, which leads to the purchase of the Black Strat at Manny’s music store on West 48th Street in New York. He also details some of the recordings on which it has it appeared and says, "It’s certainly earned it’s keep."