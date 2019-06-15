DAVID GILMOUR - New Video Preview Released For PINK FLOYD Legend's Upcoming Guitar Auction

This month, more than 120 of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour's guitars will be auctioned by Christie's in New York, in aid of charitable causes. Watch a new video preview below:

Find out more here. On view in New York June 14-19. Auction at Christie's New York on June 20.

Ahead of the charity auction with Christie's in NYC on June 20, David released three podcasts featuring conversations with Matt Everitt about the guitars. All three episodes are now available.

In Episode #1: The Black Strat, David tells of the theft of Pink Floyd’s equipment in New Orleans in 1970, which leads to the purchase of the Black Strat at Manny’s music store on West 48th Street in New York. He also details some of the recordings on which it has it appeared and says, "It’s certainly earned it’s keep."

In Episode #2: Acoustic Guitars, David talks about and plays the twelve and six string Martin acoustic guitars that he wrote and recorded the classic ‘Wish You Were Here’ on and how yet again he was the victim of an opportunistic guitar thief.

In Episode #3: This episode details the history of the famous 0001 serial number Fender Stratocaster - "It is as good a Strat as I have ever played, it's beautiful. How do you improve on perfection?". He also demonstrates how it was the rhythm guitar on "Another Brick In A Wall Part 2" and remarks on the current status of Pink Floyd.