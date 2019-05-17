DAVID GILMOUR Talks About His Iconic Black Strat – “It’s Probably Been On More PINK FLOYD Tracks Than Any Other Guitar”

David Gilmour will be auctioning off his iconic black Stratocaster through Christie’s next month in New York in aid of charitable causes. More than 120 of Gilmour’s guitars will be auctioned off, including his black Strat played on The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

Says Gilmour: "Many of the guitars in this sale are guitars that have given me a tune, so a lot of them have earned their keep, you might say."

Watch the video below, and find out more at christies.com/davidgilmour.