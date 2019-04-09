DAVID HASSELHOFF - "I'm Doing Some Heavy Metal Songs On My New Album"

In a new interview with Germany's Zeit Online, actor David Hasselhoff (Baywatch, Night Rider) reveals that he has a big heavy metal fan base, and that he'll include some metal on his next album.

Says Hasselhoff (translated): "I'm doing some heavy metal songs on my new album. Why not? I do not have an album title yet, but it should read: 'Everything is allowed'. I do everything. Because I can. Because I want it."

