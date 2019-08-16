DAVID HASSELHOFF - New Album To Include Performances From TRACII GUNS, STEVE STEVENS, MINISTRY And More

Guitarists Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns) and Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), as well as Ministry leader Al Jourgensen, are among the guests on David Hasselhoff's upcoming new album, Open Your Eyes, out on September 27.

According to an Editorial Review at Amazon: Platinum selling recording artist and star of the sand and screen, David Hasselhoff, celebrates a truly historical moment with this monumental new studio album. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of Germany, Hasselhoff bridges several musical cultures including the UK, Germany, and the US!

Packaged in a deluxe 6-panel wallet, album highlights include The Hoff's fantastic take on The Lords Of The New Church's "Open Your Eyes," Modern English's "I Melt With You," Echo & The Bunnymen's "Lips Like Sugar," Bowie's "'Heroes'" (with verses sung in German) and many more!

Features an incredible cast of diverse supporting acts including Todd Rundgren, The Stooges' James Williamson, country legend Charlie Daniels, industrial pioneers Ministry, The Cars' Elliot Easton and more. Bonus track features a remix by Clinton Sparks, an award-winning producer whose credits include Lady Gaga, Notorious B.I.G., Pitbull and more.

Available on both CD and limited edition red vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Open Your Eyes" (featuring James Williamson)

"Head On" (featuring Elliot Easton)

"I Melt With You" (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Lips Like Sugar" (featuring A Flock Of Seagulls)

"Heroes" (featuring Tyler Bates)

"Here I Go Again" (featuring Tracii Guns)

"Jump In My Car" (featuring Todd Rundgren)

"Rhinestone Cowboy" (featuring Charlie Daniels)

"If You Could Read My Mind" (featuring Ava Cherry)

"Sugar, Sugar" (featuring Steve Cropper)

"Mit 66 Jahren" (featuring Patrick Moraz) [CD Only]

"Sweet Caroline" (featuring Ministry)

"That's Life"