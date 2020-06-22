DAVID LEE ROTH Changes His Name?

June 22, 2020, 2 hours ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

DAVID LEE ROTH Changes His Name?

Over the past months, David Lee Roth has been creating original artwork, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and protests over George Floyd's death, and sharing the pieces on social media. In his latest piece, Roth seems to be announcing a name change.

Included in the piece: "David "Lee" Roth Changes Name! Diamond Dave following Lady Antebellum's (now "Lady A") example, will be dropping the "Lee". From now on he wants us all to call him "David L. Roth" or simply "El Roth".

View Roth's latest artwork below:



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews