DAVID LEE ROTH - "I Didn’t Spend Time Trying To Imitate The Fella In LED ZEPPELIN... I Didn’t Try To Mimic The Fella In THE ROLLING STONES... I Spent My Time Trying To Be Black"
February 12, 2020, an hour ago
Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, who is opening for KISS on their End Of The Road tour, spoke with Lexington Herald-Leader ahead of the show on February 13 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Asked about his inspiration, his first reference goes to West Side Story before discussing his devotion to soul music.
“Most of my material is a reprise of ‘When you’re a jet, you’re a jet all the way’ times Wilson Pickett," says Roth. "I didn’t spend time trying to imitate the fella in Led Zeppelin. I didn’t try to mimic the fella in the Rolling Stones. I spent my time trying to be black.
“I didn’t do what I’ve done in search of acceptance. An ‘American Idol’ paradigm may compel that thinking, but for me it’s the thrill of invention. For me, it’s the getting ready way more than the actual. During the actual, the monitor always blows up and the bass player is always angry. It rains and your knee hurts. But those three months working with the 80 people getting ready, that’s spectacular. And you really need to have the taste for that as opposed to everything else so you can get to the show.
“I’ve done some very, very high mountain climbs in the Himalayas, like up to 24,000 feet, and I can tell you, it’s all about the going up and the getting back down in one piece. The top? It’s about the size of your kitchen table. And it’s really, really, really cold there.”
Read the complete interview at Lexington Herald-Leader.
