DAVID LEE ROTH - "I Didn’t Spend Time Trying To Imitate The Fella In LED ZEPPELIN... I Didn’t Try To Mimic The Fella In THE ROLLING STONES... I Spent My Time Trying To Be Black"

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, who is opening for KISS on their End Of The Road tour, spoke with Lexington Herald-Leader ahead of the show on February 13 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Asked about his inspiration, his first reference goes to West Side Story before discussing his devotion to soul music.

“Most of my material is a reprise of ‘When you’re a jet, you’re a jet all the way’ times Wilson Pickett," says Roth. "I didn’t spend time trying to imitate the fella in Led Zeppelin. I didn’t try to mimic the fella in the Rolling Stones. I spent my time trying to be black.

“I didn’t do what I’ve done in search of acceptance. An ‘American Idol’ paradigm may compel that thinking, but for me it’s the thrill of invention. For me, it’s the getting ready way more than the actual. During the actual, the monitor always blows up and the bass player is always angry. It rains and your knee hurts. But those three months working with the 80 people getting ready, that’s spectacular. And you really need to have the taste for that as opposed to everything else so you can get to the show.

“I’ve done some very, very high mountain climbs in the Himalayas, like up to 24,000 feet, and I can tell you, it’s all about the going up and the getting back down in one piece. The top? It’s about the size of your kitchen table. And it’s really, really, really cold there.”

Read the complete interview at Lexington Herald-Leader.

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

February

13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September

3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October

1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena