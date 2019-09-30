DAVID LEE ROTH - "I Think VAN HALEN Is Finished"; Audio

David Lee Roth is featured in a new interview with Detroit radio station WRIF's "Talkin' Rock". During the chat, Roth reveals that he thinks Van Halen has come to the end of the road.

Asked what happened with the rumoured Van Halen reunion this past summer, and if he was bummed out that he couldn't play with the band, Roth replies: "That's been canceled a number of times, and I think Van Halen's finished and this is the next phase. I've inherited the band de facto, whatever that means. I think it means if you inherit it, carry this proudly. Van Halen isn't gonna be coming back in the fashion that you know. And that being said, Eddie's got his own story to tell... not mine to tell it."

David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas will delight fans with an explosive two-guitar sound, bringing his long list of mega familiar hits to life that you’ve only heard on the radio till now. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

With a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including “Jump”, “Panama”, and “California Girls”, it is the sound of a generational prison break.

“A weekend with me,” laughed Roth, “is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

“House of Blues Las Vegas is known as an intimate venue where fans can see huge, legendary acts and that tradition continues with David joining our family,” said Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Clubs and Theaters Division Ben Weeden.

Rocks Vegas 2020 performance dates (Doors 7:30 PM, show time 8:30 PM; Ages 18+):

January 8, 10-11>

March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets for David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas start at $63.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting HouseOfBlues.com/DavidLeeRoth, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Sinatra, Gaga, Elvis, Roth - only the most 3-dimensional and colourful performers take up residence in the showbiz capitol of the world. Most bring great shows to Vegas - David Lee Roth IS Las Vegas. Sin City, where we love, laugh and live it up. Las Vegas is where we celebrate and do the victory dance. Diamond Dave at the House of Blues Las Vegas is the perfect soundtrack.