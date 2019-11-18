DAVID LEE ROTH Impersonator Applies For Mistrial In Underage Sex Case

A British Columbia Supreme Court Justice’s mental faculties were put into question on Monday by a Chilliwack man convicted of sexual interference with an underage female, reports Paul Henderson of The Chilliwack Progress.

David Kuntz-Angel - who has pretended to be Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth in numerous situations over the last 20 years - was scheduled for a sentencing hearing following his conviction in August on two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, one count each of assault and uttering threats.

Instead of a sentencing hearing, however, defence counsel Chantal Paquette advised she was asking the court to consider a mistrial, citing questions over the mental health of Justice Neill Brown who convicted Kuntz-Angel after a 20-day trial.

After the brief submissions on the mistrial application in court on November 18, Justice Dev Dley said he would make no immediate decisions, rather he ordered the Crown and defence to see if they could resolve matters. If not, the next step would move forward with the mistrial application, a somewhat unique situation that may prove precedent-setting in the courts.

