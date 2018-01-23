DAVID LEE ROTH Impersonator In British Columbia Charged With Sex Crimes Against Underage Girls

The Agassiz-Harrison Observer is reporting that David Kuntz-Angel, known for impersonating Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth, is facing number of sex charges against underage girls dating back to 2006 in British Columbia. Wanted since the fall of 2017, Kuntz-Angel seems to have been arrested thanks to his own odd obsession with pretending he is David Lee Roth.

During legal proceedings, Crown counsel Sandra Di Curzio, Kuntz-Angel went into the Long & McQuade store in both Chilliwack and Abbotsford and told staff he was David Lee Roth. She added that in a bail report even he suggested he went by as many as 19 pseudonyms.

His history in this regard is well-documented. A number of newspapers in Ontario including the Toronto Sun, the Globe And Mail, and the Brantford Expositor wrote stories about Kuntz-Angel’s strange history impersonating Lee Roth 10 years ago.

Kuntz-Angel is charged with invitation to sexual touching a person under 14 in Chilliwack from 2006, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 in Chilliwack and Hope from 2008. He is also charged with one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose in Chilliwack in 2013, sexual assault in Vernon in 2014, sexual assault in Chilliwack and Hope in August 2016, and “procuring” in Vernon in November 2016.

Di Curzio opposed his release on bail on a number of grounds, including that he goes by multiple names, he is essentially homeless, and immediately allegedly breached last time on bail by lying about a place where he would reside at Cultus Lake upon being released months ago.

