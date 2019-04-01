DAVID LEE ROTH Joins ARMIN VAN BUUREN On Stage At Ultra Music Festival For Remix Of VAN HALEN's "Jump" ; Video

David Lee Roth joined Dutch trance DJ Armin Van Buuren on stage at the Ultra Music Festival this weekend in Miami to hype up the crowd while the duo performed a remix of Van Halen’s “Jump”.

Roth and van Buuren spoke with Rolling Stone from an L.A. recording studio about a week before the performance, keeping mum on how it would sound and how they’d present it.

“‘Jump’ is 128 beats a minute, 126 depending on which printing plant did your vinyl back then,” Roth says. “What’s the new track?”

“It’s 130,” van Buuren offers. “I sped it up a little bit so it matches the tempo of the rest of the songs in my set.”

“It matches the general blood pressure and adrenaline, serotonin, alcoholic, indelicate house blend that is happening about 100 meters north of [Ultra’s] tent city,” Roth rejoins.

Read more about how the collaborative effort came together at Rolling Stone, and check out the performance from Ultra Music Festival below: