DAVID LEE ROTH Launches Las Vegas Residency; Setlist Revealed, Video Streaming

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, launched his Las Vegas residency last night (Wednesday, January 8) at House Of Blues, performing a mix of Van Halen classics and solo hits. Roth's band includes guitarist Al Estrada from the Van Halen tribute band Eruption, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

Last night's setlist, as well as some fan-filmed video from the show, can be found below.

Setlist:

"You Really Got Me"

"Big Train"

"Unchained"

"Just Like Paradise"

"Atomic Punk"

"Dance The Night Away"

"Mean Street"

"California Girls"

"Tobacco Road"

"Jamie's Cryin'"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Panama"

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

"Just A Gigolo" / "I Ain't Got Nobody"

"Jump"