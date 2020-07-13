DAVID LEE ROTH On The Chance Of Another VAN HALEN Tour - "I Don't Know That EDDIE Is Ever Really Going To Rally For The Rigors Of The Road Again"

In a new interview with The New York Times, David Lee Roth talks about his COVID-themed drawings, the pandemic, and of course, Van Halen. An excerpt follows:

The New York Times: You were on tour when the lockdown began. As a lifelong performer, was it difficult being forced to leave the road so hastily?

David Lee Roth: "Every Jiu-Jitsu magazine has a 28-year-old who’s going to tell you about the two years that got taken away by his elbow. Every kickboxing magazine has a 32-year-old instructor who goes, “Well, I lost those three years to my left knee.” So I’ve just been isolating away. Because I myself am high risk."

The New York Times: Why do you consider yourself high risk?

Roth: "The road will deteriorate you from the beginning or it will keep you alive forever. When we go out, we wear ourselves to a nubbin. I just had a lower back surgery. It was a spinal fusion where they take a chip from somebody else. I’m actually taller now. Do I seem taller? I mean, over the phone?"

The New York Times: You last toured with Van Halen in 2015. Do you think it’ll ever happen again?

"I don’t know that Eddie [Van Halen] is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again. [The guitarist first announced he had cancer in 2001, and it has recurred since.] I don’t even want to say I’ve waited - I’ve supported for five years. Because what I do is physical as well as musical and spiritual - you can’t take five years off from the ring. But I did. And I do not regret a second of it. He’s a band mate. We had a colleague down. And he’s down now for enough time that I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road. You want to hear the classics? You’re talking to him."

