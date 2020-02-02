DAVID LEE ROTH Opens For KISS On The End Of The Road Tour; Full Set Streaming

February 2, 2020, an hour ago

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth opened for KISS on February 1 at the SHNU Arena in Manchester, NH. The first show on the tour featured eight tracks with the majority of the set from Van Halen and one song from his solo career.

Setlist:

“You Really Got Me”
“Just Like Paradise”
“Unchained”
“Jamie’s Cryin’”
“Panama”
“Dance The Night Away”
“Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love”
“Jump”

 Check out fan filmed video below of the show:



