DAVID LEE ROTH Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN

Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth is well known for not being a man of few words, but he has kept his tribute to bandmate Eddie Van Halen, who passed away yesterday (October 6th) due to cancer, short and sweet.

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. pic.twitter.com/M5pmkVi7hW — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) October 7, 2020

BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Eddie's family and friends.

In a July 2020 interview with The New York Times, Roth addresed the possibility of touring with Van Halen again. An excerpt follows:

The New York Times: You last toured with Van Halen in 2015. Do you think it’ll ever happen again?

"I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again. [The guitarist first announced he had cancer in 2001, and it has recurred since.] I don’t even want to say I’ve waited - I’ve supported for five years. Because what I do is physical as well as musical and spiritual - you can’t take five years off from the ring. But I did. And I do not regret a second of it. He’s a band mate. We had a colleague down. And he’s down now for enough time that I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road. You want to hear the classics? You’re talking to him."

Read the complete interview at The New York Times.