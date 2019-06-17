DAVID LEE ROTH - "Plenty Of Music Coming Up" (Video)

Toazted caught up with vocalist David Lee Roth at this year's Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, and when he was pressed as to whether new music from Van Halen was in the works, he revealed the band is at least talking about the possibility. Check out the clip below, watch for the complete interview soon.

Roth recently posted Episode #12.b of his new podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below.

This episode includes the following segments:

- Looks like chocolate tastes like liquorice, either way, they’re both French

- And so are the strawberries

- Kiss the girl, squeeze the lemon, hit the tequila.., or is it squeeze the girl?

- Bong water

- Grandma Betty goes to heaven