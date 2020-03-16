DAVID LEE ROTH Postpones Final Six Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Following Nevada Governor's Declaration Of Emergency

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has checked in via Twitter announcing that his upcoming Las Vegas residency shows have been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic:

.@HOBLasVegas postponed.



And now a word from Dave



“Somebody get me a Doctor, just kidding..



Take your Whiskey home, not kidding..”



Love Dave #DavidLeeRoth #DiamondDave #DLR — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) March 15, 2020

The final six shows, which were due to take place between March 18th - 28th, were called off following the Nevada governor's declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic last week.

Roth spoke with LasVegasMagazine.com prior to the current state of emergency, and talked about supporting KISS, his Las Vegas residency show, and more.

LasVegasMagazine.com: You’ve been touring with KISS since January. Is that set pretty similar to your Vegas show?

David Lee Roth: "I have a band that is beyond stellar and we’re capable of playing everything from the local millionaire’s birthday party to the Super Bowl. I can play Willie (Nelson’s) Farm Aid and I can play Las Vegas and I can open for KISS, which in itself is an audience that arrives with expectations. KISS is one of the original Cirque du Soleil-level rock bands. It starts with the music but escalates into millions of dollars worth of bang for your buck that moves from city to city. (Opening for them) requires reading the audience and taking a chance. If all you do when you arrive in Las Vegas is simply play your concert set from the local arenas, that’s not what we came to Las Vegas for. We want more. There are plenty of casinos (around the country) to go play in, but you earn your way into Vegas right now."

Read the complete interview at LasVegasMagazine.com.