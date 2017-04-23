DAVID LEE ROTH - Rare Bootleg Footage Of Entire 1988 Toronto Show Featuring STEVE VAI Posted

YouTube user AmericanJackassI continues to post rare '80s bootleg video online, one of the latest installments being David Lee Roth performing at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario on April 13th, 1988 on the Skyscraper tour.

Toronto, Ontario (1988)

Setlist:

"The Bottom Line"

"Hot Dog & A Shake"

"Ain't Talkin Bout Love"

"Just Like Paradise"

"Knucklebone"

"Easy Street"

"Hot For Teacher"

"Stand Up"

"On Fire"

- Steve Vai solo -

"Skyscraper"

"Just A Gigolo"

"Goin' Crazy"

- steel drums -

"Yankee Rose"

- jam -

"Panama"

"California Girls"

"You Really Got Me"

"Jump"

David Lee Roth's band was:

David Lee Roth - vocals

Steve Vai - guitar

Matt Bissonette - bass

Gregg Bissonette - drums

Brett Tuggle - keyboards