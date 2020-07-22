DAVID LEE ROTH Shares New Original Art Piece

David Lee Roth has been creating original artwork, and sharing the pieces on social media. Check out Dave's latest artistic endeavour below:

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Roth talks about his COVID-themed drawings, the pandemic, and of course, Van Halen. An excerpt follows:

The New York Times: Can you describe your artistic process?

David Lee Roth: "My approach is the best of both worlds: vintage and hyper-atomic digital. Sort of like watching “Dragnet” on your iPad. You know, I moved to Japan for two-plus years to study Sumi-e and calligraphy, and four nights a week I trained and then I did homework. Jesus, I’ve spent thousands of hours learning to operate a horsehair brush with a block of ink that I grind myself. Hasn’t changed its recipe in 700 years.

"So everything in the comics is hand-drawn - all the typeface, all the colors, the line work, the lighting. And once I’m done, I work with Colin Smith, the Led Zeppelin of Adobe Photoshop. Together we scan everything, and then I’m able to move into areas that otherwise weren’t graphically available without decades of effort."

Read the complete interview at The New York Times.