DAVID LEE ROTH Shares Story About His Dog Russ (Audio)

In the clip below, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth shares a story about his dearly departed dog Russ, thanking the fans for their kind words in the wake of Russ' passing.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle guested recently on The Howard Stern Show, and former Van Halen frontman Hagar told Stern that he has no hard feelings for his predecessor in the band, David Lee Roth.

Said Hagar, "I gotta get something straight about Dave. I actually like the guy, he doesn't like me. He's entertaining - what a goof-ball - to me, he entertains me. When I see him, I go, 'look at this guy, now look at him, look what he's doing', it's entertainment, you know."

Check out the video footage below: