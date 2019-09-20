DAVID LEE ROTH Talks Upcoming Las Vegas Residency - "I Am Las Vegas" (Audio)

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is currently making the media rounds promoting his Las Vegas residency. He spoke recently with Atlanta's Rock 100.5 about the new venture.

Roth: "I am Las Vegas. I include hard rock. I include classic rock. I include rodeo. I include Gaga. I include mud wrestling. I include UFC, mixed martial arts. Our music has been part of all of that. If you say David Lee Roth to anybody, I pretty much get the phone call answered at least the first time. This is interactive in its most basic sense. The experience is not just the music and the show — it starts with two pieces of key lime pie for breakfast. It includes, 'I'm up way past my bedtime on a school night,' and 'Who even cares where the kids are, much less, what they're doing?' Everything's better in Las Vegas because it's all is right there, and if you buy a better ticket, you can balance out the money by eating twice at the all-you-can-eat Elvis buffet right around the corner. It's a weekend. This isn't like the local arena... you're getting on a plane or a bus, or you're tanking up gas and you're caravaning, and in that sense, it starts to become like there's a little bit of Woodstock. David Lee Roth is Vegas, baby. We include it all. I don't care if you're wearing a cowboy hat or a motorcycle helmet. I don't care if you look like Tarzan, wear big musclee...or your husband does too."

Roth talks more about the upcoming Las Vegas residency in the latest edition of his podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below:

David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas will delight fans with an explosive two-guitar sound, bringing his long list of mega familiar hits to life that you’ve only heard on the radio till now. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

With a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including “Jump”, “Panama”, and “California Girls”, it is the sound of a generational prison break.

“A weekend with me,” laughed Roth, “is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

“House of Blues Las Vegas is known as an intimate venue where fans can see huge, legendary acts and that tradition continues with David joining our family,” said Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Clubs and Theaters Division Ben Weeden.

Rocks Vegas 2020 performance dates (Doors 7:30 PM, show time 8:30 PM; Ages 18+):

January 8, 10-11

March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets for David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas start at $63.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting HouseOfBlues.com/DavidLeeRoth, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Sinatra, Gaga, Elvis, Roth - only the most 3-dimensional and colourful performers take up residence in the showbiz capitol of the world. Most bring great shows to Vegas - David Lee Roth IS Las Vegas. Sin City, where we love, laugh and live it up. Las Vegas is where we celebrate and do the victory dance. Diamond Dave at the House of Blues Las Vegas is the perfect soundtrack.