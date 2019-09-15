DAVID LEE ROTH Talks Upcoming Las Vegas Residency, Possibility Of Working With VAN HALEN Again

David Lee Roth spoke exclusively with Van Halen News Desk about his upcoming Las Vegas residency. Following is an excerpt from the interview, with Roth commenting on the possibility of workig with his Van Halen bandmates again after four years of nothing.

Roth: "Four summers have gone by, and for a singer, that's paralyzing. Like a boxer, or a tap dancer, I am dependent upon my whole rig. My whole body. Perhaps playing a guitar, or piano, for example, with your hands, is a bit more forgiving over the years. If you come watch me now, I'm 65 going on 23. If you saw my X-rays, I'm 65 going on 80 (laughs). I've paid a price for the time off, frankly. Enough said there. I hope the best for the fellas, but I don't know what's coming up with Van Halen. It's time for me to use whatever talents and skills that I have. I'm bettin' the rent on it."

David Lee Roth, the Toastmaster general of the immoral majority, is bringing the rock to the House Of Blues Las Vegas with a residency beginning on January 8, 10, and 11 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas will delight fans with an explosive two-guitar sound, bringing his long list of mega familiar hits to life that you’ve only heard on the radio till now. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 14, at 10 AM, PT at Ticketmaster.com with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, September 10.

With a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including “Jump”, “Panama”, and “California Girls”, it is the sound of a generational prison break.

“A weekend with me,” laughed Roth, “is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

“House of Blues Las Vegas is known as an intimate venue where fans can see huge, legendary acts and that tradition continues with David joining our family,” said Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Clubs and Theaters Division Ben Weeden.

Rocks Vegas 2020 performance dates (Doors 7:30 PM, show time 8:30 PM; Ages 18+):

January 8, 10-11 March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets for David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas start at $63.50, plus applicable fees and go on sale Saturday, September 14 at 10 AM, PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseOfBlues.com/DavidLeeRoth, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. A Citi Card Member, SiriusXM, Fan Club and M Life pre-sales begin Tuesday, September 10 at 10 AM. The House Of Blues and Live Nation pre-sales begin Wednesday, September 11 at 10 AM.

Sinatra, Gaga, Elvis, Roth - only the most 3-dimensional and colourful performers take up residence in the showbiz capitol of the world. Most bring great shows to Vegas - David Lee Roth IS Las Vegas. Sin City, where we love, laugh and live it up. Las Vegas is where we celebrate and do the victory dance. Diamond Dave at the House of Blues Las Vegas is the perfect soundtrack.