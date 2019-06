Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted Episode #11.a of his new podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below.

This episode includes the following segments:

- Goin’ back to Cali

- Beachboys vs the World

- Son of the beach

- Lowrider Schwin, with a Stingray seat

- A double shot of Dick Dale and the Deltones

- Hood hounds

- Shark week