DAVID LEE ROTH - The Roth Show, Episode #14.A: David Tries Scotland's Irn-Bru For The First Time; Video

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has released Episode #14.a of his podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below.

This episode includes the following segments:

- Powered by Irn-Bru

- A fist to face confrontation

- The trouble with Bru is a week later I’m drowsy again

- When I’m a hamburger

- No animals were harmed in the testing of this product

- In fact nothing natural has been anywhere near this product