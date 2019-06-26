DAVID LEE ROTH - The Roth Show, Episode #14.A: David Tries Scotland's Irn-Bru For The First Time; Video

June 26, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has released Episode #14.a of his podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below.

This episode includes the following segments:

- Powered by Irn-Bru
- A fist to face confrontation
- The trouble with Bru is a week later I’m drowsy again
- When I’m a hamburger
- No animals were harmed in the testing of this product
- In fact nothing natural has been anywhere near this product



