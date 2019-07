Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has released Episode #17.b of his podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below.

This episode includes the following segments:

- Nairobi Telegraph

- Swazi Radio

- Crocodile Sherbet (Iguana Flan)

- Alcho-logic

- I would never ask you to endanger your health or safety (Unless I thought it would be really entertaining)