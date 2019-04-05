DAVID LEE ROTH - The Roth Show Podcast Episode 2 Now Streaming

Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted the second episode of his brand new podcast, appropriately called, The Roth Show. Stream the two available episodes below.

Speaking to edm.com about his new online venture, Roth stated, "All of the background music in our show, I wrote, including the bass and the drums. Give it a listen."

Episode 2:

Episode 1:

David Lee Roth joined Dutch trance DJ Armin Van Buuren on stage at the Ultra Music Festival last weekend in Miami. The duo performed a remix of Van Halen’s “Jump”.

Roth and van Buuren spoke with Rolling Stone from an L.A. recording studio about a week before the performance, keeping mum on how it would sound and how they’d present it.

“‘Jump’ is 128 beats a minute, 126 depending on which printing plant did your vinyl back then,” Roth says. “What’s the new track?”

“It’s 130,” van Buuren offers. “I sped it up a little bit so it matches the tempo of the rest of the songs in my set.”

“It matches the general blood pressure and adrenaline, serotonin, alcoholic, indelicate house blend that is happening about 100 meters north of [Ultra’s] tent city,” Roth rejoins.

Read more about how the collaborative effort came together at Rolling Stone, and check out the performance from Ultra Music Festival below: