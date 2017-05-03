DAVID LEE ROTH Tops Donation List For Ex-VAN HALEN Bandmate MICHAEL ANTHONY's Walk L.A. Fundraiser

BraveWords offer our condolences to bass legend Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen), who recently lost his infant grandson at just over two weeks old. A message from Michael follows:

“I recently lost my grandson Rex after turning just two weeks and one day old. We are tremendously proud of Rex. In the short time on earth he left a lasting impression that our family will cherish. I am doing the Walk L.A. in June for Children’s Hospital L.A. with our families to give back a little to the hospital that did so much for my grandson and other children that come here.

“Here’s a link to my webpage for the walk. Our team is called “Rex and the Heart Beaters”. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any donation to support my walk for Children’s Hospital L.A.!”

An update from the Van Halen News Desk has revealed that Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has since donated $10,000 to the campaign.