DAVID LEE ROTH’s Dog Unchained! Sued By Gardener Over Alleged Attack

According to TMZ, Van Halen’s David Lee Roth's dog allegedly took a bloody bite out of a landscaper, but the singer says it was, at worst, a small nip.

Timothy Salinas, says he was doing maintenance work in Roth's Pasadena yard when the rocker's Australian Cattle dog suddenly attacked and took a chunk out of his lower left calf. Salinas says his boss told him he'd lose his job if he reported it.

Roth's lawyer says the whole thing is nothing more than a celebrity shakedown.

