DAVID LEE ROTH’s Dog Unchained! Sued By Gardener Over Alleged Attack

January 28, 2017, 17 minutes ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

DAVID LEE ROTH’s Dog Unchained! Sued By Gardener Over Alleged Attack

According to TMZ, Van Halen’s David Lee Roth's dog allegedly took a bloody bite out of a landscaper, but the singer says it was, at worst, a small nip.

Timothy Salinas, says he was doing maintenance work in Roth's Pasadena yard when the rocker's Australian Cattle dog suddenly attacked and took a chunk out of his lower left calf. Salinas says his boss told him he'd lose his job if he reported it.

Roth's lawyer says the whole thing is nothing more than a celebrity shakedown.

Read more and check out exclusive photos at TMZ.

Featured Audio

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews