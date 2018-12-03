DAVID REECE To Support U.D.O. On Swiss / German Dates; "I Cannot Tell You How Great I Feel," Says Former ACCEPT Singer (Video)

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice recently spoke to former Accept singer David Reece about his new album, Resilient Heart, his thoughts on the recent departure of bassist Peter Baltes from Accept, as well as his upcoming tour dates opening for U.D.O. in Switzerland and Germany in February 2019. Watch the interview below.

On opening for U.D.O on the Swiss and German dates, David says: “February 1st, David Reese is special guest of U.D.O. in Germany and Switzerland. I cannot tell you how amazing, and blessed I feel at this time. I've known Udo for a long time, and believe me, when I met him when he was no longer the singer of Accept, he was on his own and we were in the same studio. But over the years we've maintained a high level of respect for one another, his sons Sven had a group called Damage who opened for me in Germany back in the mid-2000s. And Udo occasionally would pop in, and it was kind of a big deal for the audience to see Reece standing there with Udo Dirkschneider. So, I'm really excited to see how the public reacts to this.

He continues: "Right now, officially there are 10 dates (listed below). I cannot tell you how great I feel. This is an opportunity that I'm thankful from the bottom of my heart to U.D.O. and his organization."



Dates (venues TBA):

February

1 - Heidelberg, Germany

2 - Regensburg, Germany

3 - Stuttgart. Germany

6 - Munich, Germany

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

8 - Memmingen, Germany

9 - Schwalmstadt. Germany

10 - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Oberhausen, Germany

13 - Hannover, Germany