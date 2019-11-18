DAVID VINCENT - Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman's "I Am Morbid" Autobiography Due In February; Co-Author JOEL McIVER Guests On On New Shockwaves Skullsessions Podcast

I Am Morbid: Ten Lessons Learned From Extreme Metal, Outlaw Country, And The Power Of Self-Determination, by David Vincent with Joel McIver will be available on paperback via Jawbone Press on February 11, 2020.

I Am Morbid tells the astounding story of David Vincent, former bassist and singer with Morbid Angel, and now outlaw-country performer and leader of the I Am Morbid supergroup. Written with the bestselling author Joel McIver, it’s an autobiography that transcends the heavy metal category by its very nature. Much more than a mere memoir, I Am Morbid is an instruction manual for life at the sharp end—a gathering of wisdom distilled into ten acute lessons for anyone interested in furthering their fortunes in life.

Morbid Angel redefined the term pioneers. A band of heavy-metal-loving kids from all over America who broke through a host of music industry prejudices and went on to scale huge commercial heights, they introduced a whole new form of extreme music to the world. Formed in 1984, and breaking into the limelight in 1989 with their devastating first album, Altars Of Madness, the Florida death-metal legends became the first band of their genre to sign to a major label, from which point they came to dominate the worldwide metal scene for two decades and beyond.

David left Morbid Angel in 1996, and again, following a reunion, in 2015. For the first time, I Am Morbid explores the reasons behind his departure, and the transformation of his life, career, and music in the years since. This is a classic but never predictable tale of a man who has fought convention every step of the way - and won.

In related news, UK metal journalist/author Joel McIver, along with Nuclear Blast VP Monte Conner, guest on the latest Shockwaves Skullsessions podcast. The pair join the show for an extensive discussion on death metal to coincide with the new book. Listen below:

Listen to "Episode #40-Death Metal w/ Joel McIver & Monte Conner" on Spreaker.