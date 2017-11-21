Davide Tiso's HOWLING SYCAMORE Sign With Prosthetic Records; Self-Titled Album Due In January; "Upended" Track Streaming

Multi-talented guitarist and producer, Davide Tiso (Ephel Duath, Gospel Of The Witches), has announced the formation and signing of extreme progressive metal outfit, Howling Sycamore, to Prosthetic Records.

Tiso elaborates, "Howling Sycamore was born from the stubborn idea of melting together different styles of heavy music into something powerful, sincere and with a strong identity. I wanted to mix extreme metal drumming, layered down-tuned guitars and old school prog metal singing. I'm so grateful that these amazing musicians helped shape the album into the beautiful weirdness that it became."

The musicians he speaks of are none other than former Watchtower and Dangerous Toys singer, Jason McMaster and drumming sensation, Hannes Grossmann (Necrophagist, Obscura).

The self-titled album will be released on January 26th on all digital platforms, compact disc and a limited edition, silver vinyl LP on Prosthetic Records. You can stream the first track, "Upended", below. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Tiso comments on the signing: "I can't imagine a better way to launch Howling Sycamore than signing to such a good label as Prosthetic Records. I have believed in the potential of my new band since day one but I was somehow convinced that due to the peculiarity of the songs themselves, the natural trajectory of Howling Sycamore would have a much more low key starting point. The fact that our debut album got the attention of such a respected label makes me dream even bigger for the next steps ahead. Prosthetic Records has always supported forward thinking bands that pay a certain amount of attention to technical proficiency. For most of my career, my music has been labeled in the same way: it felt right to join forces."

It took approximately a year to put the album together. During this time, some very special guest musicians had the chance to contribute to the songs: Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Brain Tentacles) on baritone saxophone, plus Kevin Hufnagel (Dysrhythmia, Gorguts) and Fester (Burials, Humorous) on guitars.

Howling Sycamore tracklisting:

"Upended"

"Obstinate Pace"

"Let Fall"

"Intermezzo"

"Midway"

"Chant Of Stillness"

"Descent To Light"

"Dysphoria"

"Upended":

Howling Sycamore by Howling Sycamore

Tiso was always fascinated by the symbolism of the sycamore tree, which has special significance in Egyptian religion and that "bridged the world of the dead and the living" in David Lynch's cult TV series. Visually, the sycamore is particularly striking in winter when it gains a ghost like appeal: the bark turns white and it reflects the moonlight in otherworldly ways, bearing not only mystery but also a certain component of solitude and pain. These were the inspirations for Tiso as he assembled his extreme, progressive ensemble, Howling Sycamore.