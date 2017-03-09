DAWN OF A DARK AGE Streaming New Track “Il Viaggio”

Italian experimental/atmospheric black metallers, Dawn Of A Dark Age, have released “Il Viaggio”, the lead track from the upcoming Spirit/Mystères album, out on March 17th. The track is available for streaming below.

The band recently announced the singer for the upcoming fifth chapter of the The Six Elements saga. For Spirit/Mystères the singer will be Luca Del Re from Selvans.

Band leader VK states: "I am very satisfied for the choice, because Luca Del Re is a complete musician and the amount of work required for Spirit/Mystères needs extremely diverse vocal flexibility. We have worked for over a year to realize this fifth chapter, and the result is are experimental but still close to the black metal tradition.”

VK continues: “The album was inspired by the story of Aleister Crowley, The Spirit Of The Desert, and Campobasso's Corpus Christi.”

Spirit/Mystères can be pre-ordered at this location. Artwork and tracklisting follow.

Tracklisting:

“Il Viaggio”

“Lo Spirito del Deserto”

“Il Cerchio di Fuoco”

“Corpus Domini”

“Il RItorno”

“Epilogo”

“Il Viaggio”: